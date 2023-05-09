At or near the top of every gift list for Mother’s Day is flowers. The Horticultural Art Society (HAS) says why buy a bouquet that will fade in a few days when you could give Mom a plant that will bring years of pleasure?

The Horticultural Art Society (HAS) is hosting the annual Gigantic Plant Sale to help. The Gigantic Plant Sale, held in the Demonstration Garden, is the largest annual fundraiser to support the work of HAS and to help to spread horticultural knowledge in the Pikes Peak region.

For more information visit hasgardens.wordpress.com.