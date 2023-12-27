(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Looking to add some frosty fun to your holiday season? Enjoy ice skating with Skate in the Park at Acacia Park from now until the end of January—just one of many holiday activities offered in Downtown Colorado Springs. Krista Witiak takes us to the only outdoor rink in the area, learning how to lace up those skates for an epic winter wonderland experience!

The skating rink is located on the northwest side of Acacia Park at 115 East Platte Avenue. It will run until Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, with public skate sessions and opportunities for private events.

Special events:

Skate with the D11 Hockey Team Saturday, Jan. 20, 1-3 p.m. “Warm Bytes” theme day with Metronet. Visit their table, and the first 100 skaters receive a free “warm byte,” a burrito made by Munchies.

Get your glide on with Skate in the Park! A full schedule, including hours and special events, is available at DowntownCS.com/Skate.