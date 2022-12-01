(SPONSORED) — If you’re wanting some holiday gift ideas, then Gleneagle Candle Co. has all the answers for you.

Their new holiday collection was inspired by the scents of the winter season. The line includes Cinnamon Stick, which smells just like bold, spicy cinnamon. It has a hint of nutmeg to create a feeling of warmth and comfort. The collection also includes Evergreen, Winter Cranberry, and Smokestack. The community is invited to come down to the shop and smell them all!

The holiday collection is comprised of traditional products such as their 8-ounce candles, wax melts, tealights, and a few fun additions, including the new 3-wick candles, festive wood bowl candles, and stocking stuffer-sized tin candles.

Gleneagle Candle Co. has stocked the shop with great decor and accessories to complement the bigger gifts. Why not add on a fun mug to create a great gift for the coffee lover on your list? Decorative trays and plates are perfect for creating centerpieces and housing your candles, as well as accessories such as festive match boxes, candle snuffers, and wick trimmers.

For the tealight collection, the shop has a nice line of tealight holders for the holidays, including a fun winter cottage and mini lanterns.

Enjoy the festive spirit with the beautifully stocked shop open every Tuesday through Saturday. Shop hours are subject to change as they close up often to attend events. Stay up to date by following Gleneagle Candle Co. on Instagram and their website.