Gleneagle Candle Co. is a fun and vibrant candle boutique in Colorado Springs! It started as a hobby in Nicole Mendoza’s kitchen to stay close to her son Owen who battles with a rare epileptic disorder, Lennox Gastuat, and now has become much more. Krista Witiak visited the local boutique up north to learn how the community can help raise funds and awareness for epilepsy with the help of the Epilepsy Warrior Candle!

This year Gleneagle Candle Co. is doing something special related to the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado to celebrate Owen’s birthday and is selling a limited edition candle to raise funds for the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado & Wyoming. Each candle is 11oz and retails for $30. For each candle sold, the shop will donate $15 to the Epilepsy foundation.

Looking to help the Epilepsy Foundation? Visit epilepsycoloradowyoming.org to find out more about the services offered, make a donation, or volunteer your time. Also, on September 18th, Nicole and Owen will be walking in the Walk to End Epilepsy at Memorial Park, and there is still time to register! Plus, make sure you stop by and grab an Epilepsy Warrior Candle!

Click here to shop your local store for handcrafted candles, gifts, and more!