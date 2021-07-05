Give your kids a sweet treat this summer with Rocky Mountain Sweet Art

If you’re looking to get your kids busy this summer and scrambling for ideas, Rocky Mountain Sweet Art has just what you need. Kids love cookies and kids love crafts, so what better way to make them happy than with some “sweet art” kits from Rocky Mountain Sweet Art by Audra Wilkinson.
Visit Audra’s Facebook page, Rocky Mountain Sweet Art by Audra to find out how you can get her delicious baked treats, cookie kits and join her classes at Crafted Colorado.

Click here for information: Rocky Mountain Sweet Art

