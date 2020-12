Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Everyone needs some relaxation, especially this stressful year. STRATA Integrated Wellness and Spa at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club offers plenty of ways to relax and rejuvenate. If you are looking for the perfect Christmas gift, you can certainly find it at Strata.

This morning, we chat with Grant Jones, Vice President of Wellness, about their e-gift cards, and why they make a perfect Christmas gift.

For more, visit: StrataWell.com