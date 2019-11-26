Live Now
Give the gift of joy, join the 96th annual Christmas Unlimited Toy Drive and Illumination Festival

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 96th Annual Toy Drive is in full swing and FOX 21 is ready to join Christmas Unlimited. We’re collecting cash and toy donations to benefit our annual toy distribution program which helps put gifts under the tree for families in need. You can help out and have fun by attending the 2nd Annual Mountain Illumination Festival at Cave of the Winds Mountain Park.

Mike Tapia, Executive Director Christmas Unlimited, and Trip Uhalt, Cave of the Winds, are here this morning with all the details.

To learn more, visit: christmasunlimited.org


