(SPONSORED) – Safe Place for Pets is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pet placement organization that provides care, support and rehoming services for pets of terminally ill people.

For more than 20 years, Safe Place for Pets has compassionately served pet owners diagnosed with terminal illnesses. They have found forever homes for over 1,300 of their beloved pets while also providing needed veterinary care and support.

Safe Place for Pets have also been part of the Give! Campaign since it started to spark philanthropy across generations and lift up our neighbors through the invaluable work of our nonprofits.

At Safe Place, their emphasis is on making sure pets receive quality veterinary services when placed in their care.

All of the pets undergo a veterinary examination and are up-to-date on vaccinations, spay/neutered and undergo a comprehensive oral health assessment and treatment when recommended by a veterinarian, ensuring that each pet is happy, healthy and ready for their new forever homes.

Safe Place for Pets will be hosting an event on Nov. 11 with Harley’s Hope and the Bakhita Mountain Home called the Murder on the Red Carpet. It will be a murder mystery dinner at The Atlers Hotel in Colorado Springs, in which guests get to solve a murder and benefit a good cause.

For more information head to the website.