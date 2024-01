(SPONSORED) — Give! Pikes Peak has wrapped up its campaign for 2023!

Victoria Norton, Executive Director of Give! Pikes Peak, appeared on Loving Living Local to reveal the earnings. Norton said, “Thanks to 2325 donors we were able to raise $974,000!”

The Give! Campaign exists to inspire community philanthropy in fun, fresh, and innovative ways, specifically aiming to increase young donor engagement of 18-36 year olds.

Learn more today at www.givepikespeak.org.