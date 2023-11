(SPONSORED) — Sustainable Educational Experience (SEE) seeks to empower environmental stewardship and community resilience through hands-on learning experiences related to regenerative food systems, local ecology, homesteading, artisanship, and wellness.

SEE is part of the Give! Pikes Peak class of 2023. Kyle Kastos, Board President of Sustainable Educational Experience, appeared on Loving Living Local to talk about their mission and share some fresh carrots too.