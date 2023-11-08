(SPONSORED) TESSA was established in May 1977 in response to a high rate of calls to local law enforcement from women threatened or assaulted by their partners. At the time, domestic violence was considered a private matter and resources were difficult to locate, if they existed at all.

Anne Markley, Chief Executive Officer at TESSA, appeared on Loving Living Local to let us know how the organization has supported our community for more than 40 years.

Their Safe Line for emergency/advocacy only is 719.633.3819. For more information visit www.tessacs.org.

TESSA’s mission is to help individuals and their children achieve safety and wellbeing while challenging communities to end sexual and family violence.