(SPONSORED) — The Give! Pikes Peak 2023 Campaign kicked off November 1st!

The Give! Campaign exists to inspire community philanthropy in fun, fresh, and innovative ways, specifically aiming to increase young donor engagement, ages 18-36 years of age.

Rachel Tyrrell, Give! Interim Executive Director, appeared on Loving Living Local to celebrate.

Give! is a promotion and fundraising end-of-year platform for local nonprofits serving the Pikes Peak Region that launches on November 1 and runs through December 31. The goal is to raise $1.5 million.

For more information or to donate today visit www.givepikespeak.org.