(SPONSORED) Food to Power is committed to ensuring everyone in the city can access fresh, nutritious food regardless of where they live.

Izzy Nuñez, Adult Education & Volunteer Manager at Food to Power, appeared on Loving Living Local today. She invited the community to some of their upcoming workshops including a sustainability skill share with Concrete Couch, Compost 101, and cheese making.

Food to Power has several programs that contribute to making this happen, in the summer, and there’s a lot of focus on education and community workshops.

For more information visit foodtopowerco.org.