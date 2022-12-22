It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

We are featuring Give! Pikes Peak Campaign. Their mission is to inspire community philanthropy in fun, fresh, and innovative ways, specifically aiming to increase young donor engagement, ages 18-36 years of age. Give! is a promotion and fundraising end-of-year platform for local nonprofits serving the Pikes Peak Region that launches on November 1 and runs through December 31.

Learn more today at givepikespeak.org