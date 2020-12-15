Give! back to our seniors with Rocky Mountain PACE

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Rocky Mountain PACE is a non-profit participating in the Indy Give! Campaign in the Get Well category. PACE is growing! 100% of donations are used to provide essential items like prescriptions, hearing aids, eyeglasses, durable medical equipment, counseling and physical therapy to seniors.

Summer Galceran, Director of Marketing and Community Engagement, and Carolyn Wilson, Community Relations and Marketing Representative, are here this morning to talk about how your support can help tremendously.

To donate to PACE, click here: https://indygive.com/nonprofit/rocky-mountain-pace/