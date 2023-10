Soul, creativity, and love are the thoughts beind Meraki Springs.

Owner Megan Morris appeared on Loving Living Local to share some of their ecletic, handmade pieces.

This Friday, Oct. 25, is Girl’s Night at Meraki Springs! Your $20 ticket gets you: paint your own wooden stud earrings w/sterling posts, bubbly & charcuterie, and after hours VIP shopping w/ 20% off any purchases that night! And yes, this does include permanent jewelry!!

Get your tickets today at www.merakisprings.com.