Girl Scout Cookies are on sale in our community now! The Girl Scouts appeared on Loving Living Local to talk cookies, troops, and activites too.

Girl Scouts lead the way as they discover who they are and how they can make the future a brighter place.

Nova and the Girl Scouts walked around the building and sold cookies to staff at FOX 21. It was such a successful morning, the girls sold out!

To find out where you can purchase cookies from local Girl Scouts go to www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org.