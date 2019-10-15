Gingerbread and Jazz is coming to the Broadmoor, and tickets are going fast

The 25th annual Gingerbread and Jazz Ball is happening on November 2nd, at the Broadmoor Hotel, and tickets are going fast. Spend the evening listening to live music, be a part of a giant gingerbread house competition, with plenty of dancing, food and drinks.

The event benefits Early Connections Learning Centers, which serves as a resource for young, underprivileged children here in Colorado Springs.

Diane Price, President and CEO, and Nicole Anthony Schiff, Gingerbread & Jazz Chair are in studio this morning to discuss the details.

To learn more, visit: EarlyConnections.ORG