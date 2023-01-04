Boudoir is a French word that means “a women’s private room.” Boudoir photography is luxurious, intimate, and designed for women (and men) to feel as beautiful as they are.

Ashley Nichols, owner of Ashley Nichols Boudoir Photography, appeared on Loving Living Local to explain the photography process, describe her studio and show off some of her beautiful work.

Boudoir is the perfect gift for the one you love this Valentine’s day. Ashley is booking now and specializes in induvial and couples too.

Oooh, la, la! To book a session and see more photographs check out www.ashleynicholsboudoir.com