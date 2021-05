Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Local songstress, CC Wells gave us this weeks Friday Feelz.

CC is a popular local singer/songwriter that plays all original music when she performs with the Silhouettes. She gave us a sneak peak of her new EP Record: “Love/Labor”.

You can check out CC and the Silhouettes as they perform live at the Coati on June 25th. Learn more at CCWellsMusic.com