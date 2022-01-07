Getting in the Friday Feelz with Denver musician, Brennan Mackey, of King Cardinal

Musician, Brennan Mackey, of King Cardinal gave us the Friday Feelz on Loving Living Local.
His band’s original Christmas song “Christmas From O’Hare” was just featured in the Netflix movie LoveHard. Mark Shusterman of the Nightsweats performed on the song. King Cardinal will also be releasing about six singles this year and putting out a full length record at the end of it.

Keep up to date with Brennan and King Cardinal here: King Cardinal

