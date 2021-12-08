Getting back into the game with a muscle strain

Matthew Schechner, the author of Don’t Sweat 60, is helping people gain a new attitude toward aging. His life experiences have brought him to where he is today — an author and motivational speaker promoting the ability to get fit and be the healthiest version of yourself. Even if that means having to overcome your age or health challenge. It’s possible. He joins Keni Mac on Loving Living Local to prove why.
You can find Schechner’s book, Don’t Sweat 60 on Amazon.
You can also learn more or schedule an appointment with him by clicking here: dontsweatsixty.com
