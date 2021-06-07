If you want to work in a positive environment, Frank Sinclair from Dream Again
L-L-C can help. He’s an Encouragement Coach bridging the gap between discouragement and hope in what ever you want to do in life. Sinclair tells Keni Mac why he believes Colorado Springs has one of the greatest business environments in the U.S.
You can join Frank Sinlcair and others from the community to learn more about synergy and creating a positive environment at his event called “Community and Cocktails with Frank Sinclair” on June 8th.
For details of the event click here: Community and Cocktails with Frank Sinclair
Getcha some of that good synergy at “Community and Cocktails with Frank Sinclair”
If you want to work in a positive environment, Frank Sinclair from Dream Again