Get your sweetie a spa in a box for Valentines Day

Cheryl Miller, owner of Bella’s Bath and Beauty Bar, LLC, stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to give Nova and Keni a spa day.

The team made a DIY spa mask featured in her take home mask kit available for $17 this Valentines Day.
There are also Valentines Day gift boxes that include a vanilla lotion, a honey almond sugar scrub, a vanilla cake lip balm and a cherry almond shea butter soap.

Head to Bella’s Bath and Beauty website to learn more about the products and to order your own!
Click here –> Bella’s Bath and Beauty Bar

