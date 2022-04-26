Sophisticated Events is the combined vision of Miami, Florida born and raised world travelers, husband and wife power duo, Maritza and Flip Aguilera. After visiting the Springs many times while dating, they knew that this is where they wanted to establish roots and make a difference. When Maritza and Flip finally decided to call Colorado Springs home in July 2020, they felt there was a void in quality entertainment that brought the community together in fun, meaningful, and engaging ways. Eight short months later, they started Memoirs, true stories, unfiltered. Two months after that, Nerd Nite COS, and the ball has been rolling ever since.



