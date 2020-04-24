Get your kids moving outdoors with It’s FUNdamental. You can get more information about getting your kiddos signed up online at www.itsfundamental.com.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Get your kids moving outdoors with It’s FUNdamental. You can get more information about getting your kiddos signed up online at www.itsfundamental.com.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.