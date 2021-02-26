Get your home and business clean with Spotless Shine Cleaning Service

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Angel and Oldan Jones are the owners of Spotless Shine Cleaning Service.

Spotless Shine Cleaning Service offers businesses and household cleaning, move-in/ move-out services, carpet cleaning, deep cleaning, and more!

“We love to clean. We know that not everyone does, but we’re pretty sure that everyone loves a clean space. That why we’ve made it our full time job to help people live in cleaner spaces,” said Jones.

Call 719 822-2013 or email sales@spotlessshinecleaning.com for a quote.

>>Click here to visit their website.