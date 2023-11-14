(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Provision Bread and Bakery strives for excellence in every loaf, pastry, and treat it creates.

Provision Bread and Bakery found its initial home alongside Switchback Coffee Roasters – Hillside location, where employees meticulously crafted delicious scones, cookies, hand pies, and an array of delightful pastries. Throughout its journey, employees kept fostering relationships with local, dedicated farmers who shared Provision’s commitment to quality. Provision bakery champions whole grain, naturally leavened creations, with plans to mill its own flour.

Provision Bread and Bakery has many offerings for your Thanksgiving Feast. Get your pre-orders in for pies, pastries, rolls, and more!