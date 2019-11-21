Get your holiday motivation by joining the Santa Sprint on Nov. 14th

Join the 4th annual Santa Sprint 5k, and give back to Banning Lewis Academy. Banning Lewis is a k-12 charter school located in the heart of Banning Lewis Ranch, on the northeast side of Colorado Springs. The charter school has an educational foundation that helps bring enrichment and awareness to the community while fundraising to bring programs and opportunity to the staff and students.

Santa Sprint is one of those events that help bring funds into the foundation as well as community awareness about the charter school.

Matt Kubiack and Krisell Creager-Lumpkins are in studio this morning to share all the details.

To learn more, visit: BLRAFoundation.com