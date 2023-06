(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Every Friday until September 1, Colorado Springs-based nonprofit, UpaDowna is hosting a 45-minute Zumba class on the Lawn at First & Main Town Center as part of their Fitness Fridays series. Krista Witiak gets her Latin dance fitness on as she learns more about UpaDowna and these free public events.

For more information or how to unleash your adventure, visit upadowna.org.