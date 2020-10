Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Crafts & Drafts Passport is a FREE digital drink passport for craft breweries, distilleries, wineries and coffee shops around the Pikes Peak region.

This morning, we are getting a look at Crafts & Drafts participant Bristol Brewing Company and what the passport means to them.

Brittney Myers, Hospitality Manager at Bristol Brewing, and Melissa Williams, Marketing Manager, Visit COS, join us to tell us more.

To get your passport, visit: http://crafts.visitcos.com/