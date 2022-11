(SPONSORED) — As the holiday season approaches, they invite friends, family, in-laws, and other guests into the home. And one carpet cleaning service can help prepare your house for even the harshest critic! Shane Karren with Zerorez of Colorado Springs is sharing how they can help take that cleaning stress away for the holidays.

For more information, go to zerorezcoloradosprings.com or call (719)895-2121.