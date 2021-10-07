Get your car serviced, get free brake pads, help end breast cancer with “Brakes for Breasts”

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Best West Tire & Service has great deals for customers the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including Breaks for Breasts.

Brakes for Breasts is an organization that partners with Independent Auto Repair Shops during the month of October to be able to provide customers with free break pads. Customers only have to pay for labor costs and additional parts needed. Best West Tire will donate 10% of the customer’s total to the Breast Cancer Vaccine Fund.



