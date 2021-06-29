Nekter Juice Bar is not only 100% plant based, but they have plenty more to offer than just juice. What better way to kick off the summer than with your health in mind trying Nekter’s smoothies, juice, cleanses, and new bowls. Better yet, you can catch some summer promotions while you’re at it. All superfood smoothies are just $5 every Friday. Learn more by going to Nekter Juice Bar’s website.
Get ya some sweet Nekter this summer with new juice bar flavors
by: Keni Mac
