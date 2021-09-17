Get to know the possibilities at New Summit Charter Academy

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

They’re changing the game of the learning process for schools, but their process goes far beyond the classroom. The mission of New Summit Charter Academy is to provide a safe environment that inspires and empowers students to reach new summits!

And with students back in school, Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak decided to immerse herself in the whole Yeti experience shooting hoops with students while she and Executive Director and Principal Kim McClelland talk about New Summit Charter Academy.

For more information, head to their website, newsummitcharter.org, and get your kids enrolled today!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak