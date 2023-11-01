(SPONSORED) — There is a new way to do healthcare in town, and Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care is leading the way with its new, affordable, membership-based healthcare model.

Pinnacle’s Chief Experience Officer, Travis Bockenstedt, appeared on Loving Living Local to explain their healthcare model.

Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care can cover 90% of your everyday healthcare needs. This includes unlimited primary care with no copays, deductibles, or office visit fees. Access to virtual care, affordable prescriptions, lab work, and procedures. They focus on strong doctor-patient relationships, convenient access to care, and cost-effective treatment options.

