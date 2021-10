MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – Officer Gary Johnson, who has been employed with the Manitou Springs Police Department for nearly 6 years, was awarded the “Life Saving Medal” from Interim Police Chief Bill Otto for his courageousness while on duty which resulted in a life being saved.

Around a week ago, Officer Johnson responded to a car accident where a passenger was trapped in a vehicle and losing blood at an alarming rate. Although the accident was outside of MSPD jurisdiction, Johnson responded, kneeled in a bed of broken glass and performed a life-saving tourniquet on the passenger.