Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Sit down, relax and let the stylists at Blo Blow Dry Bar style your hair. From an array of shampoos, to the best in products, this place is a must-try.

Terry Michaud, Franchise Partner, and Katheryn Money, Chief Style Boss, are here this morning to tell us all about the services they offer.

To learn more, visit: BloMeDry.com