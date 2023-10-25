Front Range Elite Cheer (FREC) is going from peppy to zombie this weekend!

They are turing their 10,000 square foot cheerleading facility into a Haunted House to raise money for their athletes. The FREC family appeared on Loving Living Local with a preview of what to expect at their Haunted House!

Cheerleaders and coaches will be dressed as spooky actors and provide you a scare experience of your choice – spooky, not so spooky, or super scary!

The Haunted House runs Oct. 27-29 from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. at 2809 Janitell Road, Colorado Springs, CO. Admission is $10 per person.

All of the proceeds will help cover atheltes’ expenses for their upcoming competition season.

For more information visit www.frontrangecheer.com.