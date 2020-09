Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Have you missed skiing? Vail Resorts is ready to open the ski season this November with safety measures in place.

This morning, we chat with Will Shoemaker, Senior Communications Specialist, about the Epic Pass and why this is a great option for ski enthusiasts.

To learn more, visit: EpicPass.com