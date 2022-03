In the words of Goat Patch Brewing Company, Monday nights are “Vinyl Night” at the brewery.

Mondays from 6-8 p.m., Goat Patch will be spinning their vinyl collection, and if you bring a vinyl for Vinyl Night, you’ll get a half-pint while your side spins!

Named after the facial hairstyle of their head brewer, Goat Patch Brewing Company is a production brewery offering a balanced variety of brews in Colorado Springs.

To find out more about Goat Patch Brewing go online to goatpatchbrewing.com.