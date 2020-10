Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Ready for some Fall fashion? This morning, we are looking at some sleek styles from Local Honey Collective. They are also celebrating their one year anniversary.

Owners Cara McQueeney and Hailey Sardi tell us all about events happening at the shop and what’s trending for Fall.

To learn more, visit: TheLocalHoneyCo.com