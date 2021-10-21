Get ready for All Pikes Peak Makes with the PPLD

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Explore the world of making this October with All Pikes Peak Makes! The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is thrilled to re-launch its main one-day event Friday. Becca Cruz, the Director of Creative Services for PPLD, stopped by the studio with more details on Friday’s event celebrating making in the Pikes Peak region.

It takes place at Knights of Columbus Hall (behind Penrose Library) Friday, October 22, from 4-9 p.m. and is FREE for everyone! It’s a hands-on night of making where attendees will get to try their hands at lots of different activities, including science experiments, screen printing, paint pours, cooking, and more.

Click here for more information on the event or if you want to learn more about the Pikes Peak Library District.