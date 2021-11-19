Get premium concrete coating with Garage Magic Custom Flooring!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If your garage, basement, porch, or patio is drab and you’d like to add a little magic to your home, here is an option. An up-and-coming company called Garage Magic Custom Flooring has an excellent service for enhancing the shine of your floors! Brandon Lott with Garage Magic and Dave Laughlin with Nationwide Expos joined Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak to talk about their services and the Springs Home Show.

Catch Garage Magic at the Colorado Springs Home Show at Hotel Elegante on Saturday, Nov. 20th, from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 21st, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Looking to spruce up those floors, head to garagemagic.net and find all the information you need.