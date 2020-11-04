Get pre-holiday ready with this weeks Dee-lightful Finds

The holidays are right around the corner, can you believe it?

If you’re wondering what you need to do to get prepared, Dee Cortez has got you covered! Check out this weeks Dee-lightful Finds!

MinnieMadeIt – Looking for that cute onesie or shirt to put your baby in for Thanksgiving or Christmas? Minnie has got you covered! These graphic tees and onesies are not only comfortable and well made, but they can also be personalized! Having a one-of-kind shirt can create memories. That’s the purpose behind the online store MinnieMadeIt.

Reindeer In Here – This adorable new holiday tradition was created by a dad who wanted his kids to have an early, no-stress gift from Santa. Kids can cuddle and take their reindeer with them wherever they would like. This year, more than ever, children, may be missing family and friends, and their Reindeer In Here can make an early appearance to boost everyone’s mood and celebrate. Reindeer In Here is proud to celebrate that being different is normal. The soft plush has one antler that is smaller than the other, meant to represent the uniqueness of every child. Each Reindeer In Here set comes with the reindeer and a book. This is how it works: each night, the reindeer communicates your child’s wishes to Santa, and on Christmas Eve, children put their reindeer under the tree so Santa can take it back to the North Pole, where they’ll live until their return early next December. For more information go to www.reindeerinhere.com or you can get it on Amazon.

Hexo – Get ready for all those Christmas and gift cards! You will need something to fill out all of them out. We have the perfect gift for solution for you. “Write to create” is the theme for the new Hexo, which sets the stage for the creative force of writing as an analogue counter-trend – the ideal tool for making ideas grow. Its look is both striking and stylish: with its hexagonal aluminum shaft and cap in pink, silver and black, it brings a whole new perspective to creative writing, doodling and sketching. *Available as ballpoint, rollerball and fountain, and in the following colors — black, silver and pink.

AKR Design Studio – AKR Design Studio offers cute yet sophisticated greeting cards, art prints, desk items, planners, and enamel pins all with a fashion-centered theme. Just in time for holiday cards and gift-giving, shop for fashionable items that stand out for their simplicity and elegance. You’ll get organized, decorate with style, look chic, and have fun! Don’t send another boring card, step up your game with AKR Design Studio!

Keepsake Ornament Kit – Let those cute little feet and hands be remembered for life with the KeaBabies Ornament Keepsake Kit. Easy to use, everything is included in the kit to make a memorable gift for yourself and loved ones this holiday season. Available in Glaze, Silver and Gold finishes.