Discover Forest Bathing! Take a gentle and mindful walk with a certified Forest Therapy Guide and experience nature in a new and unexpected way, with guided mindfulness invitations, engaging with your senses, and bringing a little Zen to your day.

For more information on Forest Therapy visit www.listeningpines.com . $15 per member / $20 per nonmember. Prepaid registration required.