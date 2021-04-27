Get outdoors this summer with High Alpine Rentals

High Alpine Rentals is base camped out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Veteran Owned and operated. They offer RV Rentals, Van Rentals, Kayak Rentals, and Paddleboard Rentals!
>>Click here to visit their website or Follow them on Facebook!
by: Amber Jo CooperPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
High Alpine Rentals is base camped out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Veteran Owned and operated. They offer RV Rentals, Van Rentals, Kayak Rentals, and Paddleboard Rentals!
>>Click here to visit their website or Follow them on Facebook!