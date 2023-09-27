(SPONSORED) — In this week’s Help on the Homefront we got to know the Combat Veterans Motorcyle Association Chapter 3-2 of Colorado Springs.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is a nonprofit Association of Combat Veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Forces who ride motorcycles, located in Colorado Springs. Their mission is to support and defend those who have defended our country and our freedoms.

The community is encouraged to attend their Ghoulfest Poker Run, and you don’t need a motorcycle to participate – cars and scooters are welcome too!

Learn more at www.cvma3-2.org.