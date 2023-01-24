(COLORADO SPRINGS) — January is National Get Organized Month. What better way to start the New Year than by getting organized? Krista Witiak visits The Simple Sort, a professional organizing company in Colorado Springs, to learn how they can help create a space with style and function!

Create the composed space you are craving in 2023 with the professional organizing services from The Simple Sort.

Learn more about The Simple Sort at TheSimpleSort.com. Or check out their social media, Facebook and Instagram.