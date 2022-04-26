Get ready to move with CrossFit NCS because it’s not your average Colorado Springs Gym! They are a strong community of athletes from all walks of life, training hard, transforming mindsets and bodies, and helping you get stronger each day. Krista Witiak visited CrossFit NCS to see what moves they have for anyone looking to sweat it out!

CrossFit NCS makes use of functional movements, which are the foundation of human action. Functional Movements are movements that your body was designed to do, like squatting, simply sitting down on a chair, or deadlifting is learning how to pick up heavy items off the ground safely.

For more information about CrossFit NCS or how you can start your fitness journey with them, click here.